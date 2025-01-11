PIPPIN

NamePIPPIN

RankNo.787

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.47%

Circulation Supply999,996,253

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,996,253

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3269091722680784,2025-01-11

Lowest Price0.009429352890035509,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionPIPPIN is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

