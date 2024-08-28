PHIL

Phil Token ($PHIL) is a community-driven memecoin focused on trust and collaboration. Created by an experienced developer, $PHIL aims to bring more transparency and secure partnerships in the memecoin space. The goal is to unite the top 50 memecoins and build a stronger, more connected crypto community.

NamePHIL

RankNo.1505

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,16

Circulation Supply1.000.000.000

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13398033787343533,2024-08-28

Lowest Price0.00137133903418076,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

