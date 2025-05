PCX

ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

NamePCX

RankNo.2183

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,22%

Circulation Supply12 505 374,7

Max Supply21 000 000

Total Supply12 505 374,7

Circulation Rate0.5954%

Issue Date2019-05-25 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Lowest Price0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainPCX

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.