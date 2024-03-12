PATEX

Patex is an all-in-one solution for CBDC adoption in Latin America: its L2 enables issuance and tracking of CBDCs, and C-Patex is designed to trade these currencies right on the platform.

NamePATEX

RankNo.3925

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply8,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High20.631550965606092,2024-03-12

Lowest Price0.06408661044816771,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionPatex is an all-in-one solution for CBDC adoption in Latin America: its L2 enables issuance and tracking of CBDCs, and C-Patex is designed to trade these currencies right on the platform.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.