OverProtocol is a Layer 1 blockchain that enables individuals to run full nodes on their personal computers. Through the OverScape app, anyone can participate as a validator without requiring specialized knowledge. By reducing reliance on institutional validators, OverProtocol creates new financial opportunities and aims to establish a stable, global P2P financial network. Users can validate transactions, propose blocks, and earn native OVER tokens as rewards.

