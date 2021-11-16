ORCA

Orca is a DEX on Solana.

NameORCA

RankNo.270

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)24.12%

Circulation Supply59,957,272.954821

Max Supply0

Total Supply74,999,695.92296

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High22.297489748833872,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.35371299291245367,2022-06-19

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionOrca is a DEX on Solana.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.