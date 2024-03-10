OORT

OORT is a decentralized AI cloud for privacy and cost savings. By integrating global compute and storage resources, OORT empowers trustworthy AI solutions.

NameOORT

RankNo.852

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.46%

Circulation Supply424,664,312.859001

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2123%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1845033831215028,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.03793127156690032,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainOORT

IntroductionOORT is a decentralized AI cloud for privacy and cost savings. By integrating global compute and storage resources, OORT empowers trustworthy AI solutions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.