Ooga Booga serves as Berachain's dedicated liquidity aggregation protocol, designed to optimize asset exchanges across the ecosystem. This advanced solution scans multiple decentralized exchanges and integrated platforms to dynamically identify the most favorable trade routes. Through intelligent pathfinding algorithms, it executes transactions with minimized price impact while ensuring optimal value extraction for users.

NameOOGA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBERACHAIN

