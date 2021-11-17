OOBIT

Oobit is a leading mobile payment app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto both in-store and globally. Crypto holders can enjoy a crypto Tap-to-Pay experience as convenient and smooth as Apple Pay®, utilizing existing Visa/Mastercard point-of-sale systems while ensuring merchants receive fiat currency. OBT is Oobit’s native cryptocurrency token, the core and primary foundation that drives and rewards Oobit’s growing community and ecosystem.

NameOOBIT

RankNo.1008

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.907536868405002,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0,2021-11-17

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

