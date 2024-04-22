OGPU

The OpenGPU Network aims to establish a true decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and an ecosystem on top of it for efficient distribution of computation-heavy tasks, such as AI training and inference, across a network of global peers.

NameOGPU

RankNo.1221

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.39%

Circulation Supply19,639,104.8193

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9351%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.6146305528459806,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.05277848051269474,2024-04-22

Public BlockchainOGPU

IntroductionThe OpenGPU Network aims to establish a true decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and an ecosystem on top of it for efficient distribution of computation-heavy tasks, such as AI training and inference, across a network of global peers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
OGPU/USDT
OGPU
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OGPU)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
OGPU/USDT
OGPU
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OGPU)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Online Customer Service
Loading...