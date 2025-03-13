OFT

ONFA is a versatile and convenient cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to store, manage, and trade various cryptocurrencies with ease.

NameOFT

RankNo.3280

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply288,882,010.260989

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.299574997743483,2025-04-05

Lowest Price0.12831404520187653,2025-03-13

Public BlockchainBSC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.