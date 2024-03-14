OFN

Openfabric AI is a decentralized Layer 1 AI protocol for building and connecting AI applications where we have harnessed the power of blockchain, advanced cryptography, and novel infrastructure to create a new foundation for AI apps. In our ecosystem, everyone has quick, easy, low-cost, and hassle-free access to powerful AIs.

NameOFN

RankNo.1267

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply174,845,067.54647228

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3496%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9082576116204563,2024-03-14

Lowest Price0.028931696762974607,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainBSC

