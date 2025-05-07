OBOL

Obol exists to distribute, decentralize, and democratize the digital infrastructure of the future — starting with Ethereum, and expanding to all of Web3. As the foundation for Layer 1 blockchains and decentralized infrastructure networks, the Obol Collective is home to the world’s largest decentralized operator ecosystem. Today, over 800 operators globally decentralized operators run Obol Distributed Validators (DVs) to secure more than $1B on mainnet. Obol DVs deliver better performance, fewer risks, and greater rewards than traditional validators — empowering anyone to run high-performance, slashing-resistant validators.

NameOBOL

RankNo.771

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5021534033503295,2025-05-07

Lowest Price0.2429852440094895,2025-05-08

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

