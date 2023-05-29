OBI

Orbofi AI is the ultimate and most used AI-generated content engine in web3, for games, apps, and every online community. Orbofi empowers consumers and developers to create onchain AI-generated content ( 2D, 3D, sounds etc..) , and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that can be monetized. Orofi AI powers the entire production of AI-generated assets and finetuned AI models in web3.

NameOBI

RankNo.1790

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply1,119,180,800

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5595%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0798735346925323,2023-05-29

Lowest Price0.001038789473368949,2025-04-20

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionOrbofi AI is the ultimate and most used AI-generated content engine in web3, for games, apps, and every online community. Orbofi empowers consumers and developers to create onchain AI-generated content ( 2D, 3D, sounds etc..) , and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that can be monetized. Orofi AI powers the entire production of AI-generated assets and finetuned AI models in web3.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.