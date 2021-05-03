NWC

Numerico is a self-sustaining all-in-one ecosystem that empowers even complete crypto beginners to confidently enter and thrive in the crypto space. Our ecosystem offers solutions like an AI copy trading platform Mercury Trade, Numerico's layer two blockchain solution, a range of unique AI products that will enhance your trading success rate, keep you safe when trading on DEXs and help you build on-chain products even if you have no experience with coding. Additionally, Numerico offers a financial product that allows you to seamlessly spend your ecosystem profits while providing real yields to stakers.

NameNWC

RankNo.1356

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply150,400,833.69860733

Max Supply0

Total Supply270,050,481.2686112

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.23726923,2021-05-03

Lowest Price0.0162818774419,2019-11-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionNumerico is a self-sustaining all-in-one ecosystem that empowers even complete crypto beginners to confidently enter and thrive in the crypto space. Our ecosystem offers solutions like an AI copy trading platform Mercury Trade, Numerico's layer two blockchain solution, a range of unique AI products that will enhance your trading success rate, keep you safe when trading on DEXs and help you build on-chain products even if you have no experience with coding. Additionally, Numerico offers a financial product that allows you to seamlessly spend your ecosystem profits while providing real yields to stakers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.