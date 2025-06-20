NURA

Nura Labs is a Web3 innovation studio dedicated to building intelligent, secure, and scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy. As the creator of Nura Wallet, they combine blockchain engineering, AI automation, and seamless user experience to create tools that drive real-world utility and mass adoption.

NameNURA

RankNo.1291

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply5,273,800,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5273%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002280932236681356,2025-06-20

Lowest Price0.000792593965744128,2025-06-22

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionNura Labs is a Web3 innovation studio dedicated to building intelligent, secure, and scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy. As the creator of Nura Wallet, they combine blockchain engineering, AI automation, and seamless user experience to create tools that drive real-world utility and mass adoption.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.