NTX

NuNet is the second project to spin-off from SingularityNET and the first project to launch from the SingularityDAO Launchpad.

NameNTX

RankNo.1201

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply504 084 665

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.504%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2398202318478,2021-11-30

Lowest Price0.008142166051300106,2022-12-17

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

