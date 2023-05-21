NRK

NORDEK strives to be the most business and consumer-friendly blockchain ecosystem for mainstream adoption of web3 payments.

NameNRK

RankNo.2294

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply636,762,888

Max Supply2,100,000,000

Total Supply2,100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3032%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.297396251776661,2023-05-21

Lowest Price0.000356160403878966,2024-10-18

Public BlockchainNRK

Sector

Social Media

