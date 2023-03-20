NOM

Onomy Protocol is an interoperable Layer-1 ecosystem built to converge Forex and decentralized finance. Products include a methodical 3-stage rollout of an innovative multi-chain wallet, a DEX supporting an order book experience fused with AMM liquidity pools, and a stablecoin issuance protocol.

NameNOM

RankNo.2410

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply134,630,993.16706705

Max Supply0

Total Supply169,666,190.99622443

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3196684923058954,2023-03-20

Lowest Price0.002292380082384428,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainNOM

IntroductionOnomy Protocol is an interoperable Layer-1 ecosystem built to converge Forex and decentralized finance. Products include a methodical 3-stage rollout of an innovative multi-chain wallet, a DEX supporting an order book experience fused with AMM liquidity pools, and a stablecoin issuance protocol.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
NOM/USDT
Onomy Protocol
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (NOM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
NOM/USDT
Onomy Protocol
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (NOM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...