NOM

Onomy Protocol is an interoperable Layer-1 ecosystem built to converge Forex and decentralized finance. Products include a methodical 3-stage rollout of an innovative multi-chain wallet, a DEX supporting an order book experience fused with AMM liquidity pools, and a stablecoin issuance protocol.

NameNOM

RankNo.2410

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply134,630,993.16706705

Max Supply0

Total Supply169,666,190.99622443

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3196684923058954,2023-03-20

Lowest Price0.002292380082384428,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainNOM

IntroductionOnomy Protocol is an interoperable Layer-1 ecosystem built to converge Forex and decentralized finance. Products include a methodical 3-stage rollout of an innovative multi-chain wallet, a DEX supporting an order book experience fused with AMM liquidity pools, and a stablecoin issuance protocol.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.