NMKR

Cardanos is a leading infrastructure provider for Minting and Tokenization. At the core of NMKR's mission is the empowerment of your NFT or Tokenization venture through cutting-edge solutions and toolkits for seamlessly creating and managing digital assets.

NameNMKR

RankNo.5197

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13370343911282634,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.000577653448842547,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainADA

IntroductionCardanos is a leading infrastructure provider for Minting and Tokenization. At the core of NMKR's mission is the empowerment of your NFT or Tokenization venture through cutting-edge solutions and toolkits for seamlessly creating and managing digital assets.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.