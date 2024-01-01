NIZA

Niza Global Coin (NIZA) a blockchain Ethereum (ERC20) token, is the native digital currency of our ecosystem. It facilitates transactions within the Niza Global Global platform and serves as a channel of exchange, unit of account, and store of value.

NameNIZA

RankNo.2154

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply7 689 999 954

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply7 689 999 954

Circulation Rate0.7689%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.039299312880592206,2024-01-01

Lowest Price0.000041056269446749,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainETH

