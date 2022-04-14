NIGHT

Midnight is a new generation of blockchain, developed by Charles Hoskinson - the cofounder of Ethereum and founder of Cardano, that uses zero-knowledge (“ZK”) proof technology to offer utility without compromising data protection or ownership, enabling applications that safeguard user, commercial, and transaction data and metadata. The Midnight protocol combines the use of a ZK proofs-based, public-private dual-state ledger architecture to protect data, with a composite, dual-component tokenomics design to protect metadata.

NameNIGHT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply24,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainADA

Sector

Social Media

