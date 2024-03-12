NIBI

Nibiru Chain is an emerging Layer 1 blockchain, designed to empower both Web2 and Web3 developers. Nibiru offers a robust platform for building innovative applications and services, bridging the gap into blockchain development.

NameNIBI

RankNo.1081

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.11%

Circulation Supply678,989,210.7497491

Max Supply1,500,000,000

Total Supply931,576,745.0818639

Circulation Rate0.4526%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9738086940154845,2024-03-12

Lowest Price0.011871722008469051,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainNIBI

Sector

Social Media

