$NHT is an ERC-20 token that will serve as a pathway between Neighbourhoods tools and services and crypto market liquidity. $NHT are used to access tools created by the Neighbourhoods team and developers who contribute to the NH marketplace. These tools make it easy to create scalable, social apps on web 3.0.

Public BlockchainETH

Social Media

