NFT

APENFT Fund was born with the mission to register world-class artworks as NFTs on-chain. It is built on top of TRON, one of the world's top three public chains, and is powered by the world's largest distributed data storage system BitTorrent.

NameNFT

RankNo.140

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply999,990,000,000,000

Max Supply999,990,000,000,000

Total Supply999,990,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00000764,2021-09-05

Lowest Price0.000000288884040432,2023-06-10

Public BlockchainTRX

Sector

Social Media

