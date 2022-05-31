NEXM

Nexum is a blockchain-enabled financial services business, a multi-chain "Layer 3", driving innovation in the bank disintermediation and financial transmission processes. Nexum will utilize the shipping industry as the first use case for their products providing reliable and efficient financing to traders serving in the maritime trade.

NameNEXM

RankNo.5170

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply5 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0302451838551137,2022-05-31

Lowest Price0.000666810527759697,2022-10-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionNexum is a blockchain-enabled financial services business, a multi-chain "Layer 3", driving innovation in the bank disintermediation and financial transmission processes. Nexum will utilize the shipping industry as the first use case for their products providing reliable and efficient financing to traders serving in the maritime trade.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.