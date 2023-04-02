NEXA

Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.

NameNEXA

RankNo.1195

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply5,859,620,000,000

Max Supply21,000,000,000,000

Total Supply8,058,650,000,000

Circulation Rate0.279%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000042155176868025,2023-04-02

Lowest Price0.00000083479706052,2025-03-04

Public BlockchainNEXA

IntroductionNexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.