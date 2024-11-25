NAWS

NAWS is a no-code platform for users to sell Web2, Web3 content, and DePIN vouchers. The P2P Crypto Payment system uses DEX AI aggregators for secure, low-cost payments, allowing users to choose tokens for transactions. Foundations and projects can onboard their tokens to grow their ecosystems. NAWS Quest rewards user activity with points convertible to tokens. NAWS tokens are used for content purchases, reducing transaction fees and subscriptions. As market share grows, token supply decreases. Liquidity pools with partner coins enhance liquidity and expand NAWS' influence in the crypto market.

NameNAWS

RankNo.3940

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002587760798288165,2024-11-25

Lowest Price0.000080572106903211,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionNAWS is a no-code platform for users to sell Web2, Web3 content, and DePIN vouchers. The P2P Crypto Payment system uses DEX AI aggregators for secure, low-cost payments, allowing users to choose tokens for transactions. Foundations and projects can onboard their tokens to grow their ecosystems. NAWS Quest rewards user activity with points convertible to tokens. NAWS tokens are used for content purchases, reducing transaction fees and subscriptions. As market share grows, token supply decreases. Liquidity pools with partner coins enhance liquidity and expand NAWS' influence in the crypto market.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.