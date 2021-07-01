NAC

NA Chain is a "born for application" Web3.0 basic public chain, the first heterogeneous composite chain model, supporting a variety of consensus algorithms to achieve application development, dedicated chain, massive parallel computing and constant low cost of the fee. The original N++ programming language allows developers to quickly master and more efficiently complete their own interactive system development. NA DNS decentralized domain name system, DFS decentralized file storage system, DWeb decentralized webpage system, and NA's unique NVM virtual machine will satisfy the full-stack decentralized development of all kinds of on-chain applications, and open a brand new Web3.0 entrance to the blockchain world.

NameNAC

RankNo.5217

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply75,000,000

Total Supply16,567,201

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date2021-07-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued1 USDT

All-Time High7.260822244053556,2022-11-07

Lowest Price0.08783150774519138,2024-12-25

Public BlockchainNAC

