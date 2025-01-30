N3

Network3 is a revolutionary technology that builds a dedicated AI Layer2. It designed to help AI developers worldwide, to inference, train and validate models in scale quickly, conveniently, and efficiently through AI model optimization and compression, federated learning, edge computing, and confidential computing.

NameN3

RankNo.4060

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.055413078151534914,2025-01-30

Lowest Price0.000391325723504341,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionNetwork3 is a revolutionary technology that builds a dedicated AI Layer2. It designed to help AI developers worldwide, to inference, train and validate models in scale quickly, conveniently, and efficiently through AI model optimization and compression, federated learning, edge computing, and confidential computing.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.