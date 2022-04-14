MXSOL

MXSOL is a liquid staking token (LST) for Solana, supported by the MEXC exchange. When you stake SOL on MEXC, you receive MXSOL tokens, which represent your staked SOL in the MEXC staking pool. These tokens act as receipts and can later be redeemed for SOL and rewards earned.

NameMXSOL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionMXSOL is a liquid staking token (LST) for Solana, supported by the MEXC exchange. When you stake SOL on MEXC, you receive MXSOL tokens, which represent your staked SOL in the MEXC staking pool. These tokens act as receipts and can later be redeemed for SOL and rewards earned.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.