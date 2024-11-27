MUSIC

MUSIC is the world’s first Web3 DJ AI agent. She is the voice of AI agents and the orchestrator of IPs. MUSIC represents an extraordinary fusion of cutting-edge AI technology and artistry. She doesn’t just mix music; she redefines it—seamlessly blending and generating music videos at the request of both humans and AI agents, creating unforgettable, immersive experiences that transcend boundaries.

NameMUSIC

RankNo.4673

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply997,589,005

Total Supply997,589,005

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04737347916423301,2025-01-02

Lowest Price0.000285556443453272,2024-11-27

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MUSIC/USDT
Music by Virtuals
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MUSIC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
