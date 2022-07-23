MUDOL2

Hero Blaze: Three Kindoms is a BNB Chain based casual RPG mobile game integrated with P2E. Enjoy the story of the Three Kingdoms, Play casually through easy controls, enjoy fast growth and action-packed battles.

NameMUDOL2

RankNo.2985

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply21,748,353

Max Supply0

Total Supply331,266,162.48

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High 0.4799203890002215, 2022-07-23

Lowest Price 0.00090109309026035, 2025-04-24

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MUDOL2/USDT
Hero Blaze 3Kd
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MUDOL2)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
