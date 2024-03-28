MTS

Meta Plus Token (MTS) is based on the connection between cryptocurrencies, real estate investments, and various real-world applications, aiming to become a global payment method. Its assets are specifically backed by real estate holdings owned by the company.

NameMTS

RankNo.4667

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply250,000,000

Total Supply250,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05191934272977813,2024-03-28

Lowest Price0.001888490219381374,2025-05-18

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionMeta Plus Token (MTS) is based on the connection between cryptocurrencies, real estate investments, and various real-world applications, aiming to become a global payment method. Its assets are specifically backed by real estate holdings owned by the company.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.