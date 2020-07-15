MTRG

Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains

NameMTRG

RankNo.1540

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.52%

Circulation Supply32,276,310

Max Supply0

Total Supply48,890,067

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-07-15 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.5 USDT

All-Time High33.5469599,2021-03-27

Lowest Price0.0701748610505359,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainMTRG

Sector

Social Media

