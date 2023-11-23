MORRA

$MORRA is the native token of the Morra Games platform, designed to serve as the foundational currency for all interactions within the ecosystem. It facilitates governance, incentivizes player engagement, and fuels in-game economies, all while giving token holders direct participation in shaping the future of the platform. This decentralized approach makes $MORRA a key component of the growing trend toward community-controlled gaming and DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) culture.

NameMORRA

RankNo.2189

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply390,830,705.22953624

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7816%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03978371917878591,2024-03-12

Lowest Price0.000178049391179794,2023-11-23

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

