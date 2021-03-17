MOON

Moon is the official cryptocurrency of the r/Cryptocurrency subreddit, a community dedicated to publishing news, announcements, and discussions related to the world of crypto and blockchain.

NameMOON

RankNo.1058

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.10%

Circulation Supply106,776,318

Max Supply

Total Supply107,887,754

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7163486957276903,2024-03-17

Lowest Price0,2021-03-17

Public BlockchainARBNOVA

Sector

Social Media

