MOODENG

Moo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameMOODENG

RankNo.182

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)17.31%

Circulation Supply989,971,791.17

Max Supply989,971,791.17

Total Supply989,971,791.17

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6910521762606505,2024-11-15

Lowest Price0.00000706993278775,2024-09-10

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionMoo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.