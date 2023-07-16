MONIE

Infiblue World is a cutting-edge blockchain metaversion designed to revolutionize the way players earn income through gameplay and social networking.

NameMONIE

RankNo.5680

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3577267375665893,2023-07-16

Lowest Price0.00868728746424539,2023-12-18

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

