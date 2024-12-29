MOLI

MOLI is web3 dynamic liquidity ecosystem designed to address long-standing liquidity in the DeFi with sustainable solutions,At the same time, the project party does not hold tokens. It is an innovative MEME token.

NameMOLI

RankNo.5187

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21.000.000

Total Supply21.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3915536463501317,2024-12-29

Lowest Price0.020431779549695325,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMOLI is web3 dynamic liquidity ecosystem designed to address long-standing liquidity in the DeFi with sustainable solutions,At the same time, the project party does not hold tokens. It is an innovative MEME token.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MOLI/USDT
