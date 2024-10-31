MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

NameMOCA

RankNo.184

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.95%

Circulation Supply2,676,888,888.2

Max Supply8,888,888,888

Total Supply8,888,888,888

Circulation Rate0.3011%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Lowest Price0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.