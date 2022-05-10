MNTL

AssetMantle is a multi-tenant NFT marketplace framework that enables creators and collectors to securely mint, own, and trade digital assets on its fast-finality blockchain.

NameMNTL

RankNo.1825

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply2,196,589,357.411319

Max Supply∞

Total Supply2,207,056,698.051615

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2255090879759459,2022-05-10

Lowest Price0.000345582348514975,2025-05-01

Public BlockchainMNTL

IntroductionAssetMantle is a multi-tenant NFT marketplace framework that enables creators and collectors to securely mint, own, and trade digital assets on its fast-finality blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.