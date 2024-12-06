MG8

Step into the future of gaming with Megalink, the ultimate Web3 Gaming Platform that's setting new standards in the digital realm. Designed to onboard AAA titles crafted on the Unreal Engine, Megalink will bring seamless experience and quality games to Web3 gaming. Megalink platform supports a multi-chain environment to ensure scalability, interoperability, and the smooth development of games.

NameMG8

RankNo.3399

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07195836094905811,2024-12-06

Lowest Price0.001399721584705911,2025-04-13

Public BlockchainBSC

