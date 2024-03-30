MFER

MFER is a meme coin.

NameMFER

RankNo.3814

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.31975464291727723,2024-03-30

Lowest Price0.005890908339464662,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionMFER is a meme coin.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.