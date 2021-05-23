METIS

Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.

NameMETIS

RankNo.321

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)215.50%

Circulation Supply6,377,034.342

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6377%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High322.9957981463216,2022-01-16

Lowest Price3.29299133,2021-05-23

Public BlockchainETH

