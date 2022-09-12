METAL

Metal blockchain ($METAL) is a layer zero blockchain that allows any chain to deploy and find consensus through the Snow protocols (introduced by Avalanche) allowing it to run on a highly efficient model of Proof-of-Stake (PoS), eliminating the need for Proof-of-Work (PoW).

IntroductionMetal blockchain ($METAL) is a layer zero blockchain that allows any chain to deploy and find consensus through the Snow protocols (introduced by Avalanche) allowing it to run on a highly efficient model of Proof-of-Stake (PoS), eliminating the need for Proof-of-Work (PoW).

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.