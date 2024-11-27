MEMEFI

MemeFi is a leading Telegram gaming and consumer app ecosystem with over 50M users featuring an original meme universe.

NameMEMEFI

RankNo.922

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply10,000,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.014108127384189475,2024-11-27

Lowest Price0.000594273150573482,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionMemeFi is a leading Telegram gaming and consumer app ecosystem with over 50M users featuring an original meme universe.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.