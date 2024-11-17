MEI

Mei Solutions ($MEI) is a versatile utility token at the heart of an expansive ecosystem designed to enhance user experiences across multiple platforms. Central to this ecosystem is the ability to use $MEI tokens for purchasing Mei cosmetic products, where users are incentivized with special rewards and exclusive offers, fostering a loyal and engaged customer base. By integrating $MEI into everyday transactions, Mei Solutions not only adds value to the cosmetic purchasing process but also creates a robust rewards system that benefits all participants.

NameMEI

RankNo.3762

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6452162589577363,2024-11-17

Lowest Price0.002187570966235167,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionMei Solutions ($MEI) is a versatile utility token at the heart of an expansive ecosystem designed to enhance user experiences across multiple platforms. Central to this ecosystem is the ability to use $MEI tokens for purchasing Mei cosmetic products, where users are incentivized with special rewards and exclusive offers, fostering a loyal and engaged customer base. By integrating $MEI into everyday transactions, Mei Solutions not only adds value to the cosmetic purchasing process but also creates a robust rewards system that benefits all participants.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
MEI/USDT
Mei Solutions
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MEI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MEI/USDT
Mei Solutions
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MEI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...