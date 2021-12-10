MEFA

Metaverse Face is the world first decentralized virtual human face marketplace aimed at providing unique Face NFTs for Metaverse.

NameMEFA

RankNo.2378

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply9,515,523,108

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9515%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001493633405415711,2021-12-12

Lowest Price0.000000005523294198,2021-12-10

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.