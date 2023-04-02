MEER

Qitmeer Network is a public blockchain based on the MeerDAG consensus, aiming to provide comprehensive solutions for distributed applications and organizations. With the MeerDAG consensus protocol and a Layer1+Layer2 multi-layer network structure, Qitmeer Network addresses issues such as block size and network congestion, significantly improving network throughput and performance. It also offers a stable and secure value layer and a flexible and scalable application layer, demonstrating excellent scalability and compatibility to support a wide range of application scenarios and ecosystem projects.

NameMEER

RankNo.4771

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply210,240,000

Total Supply101,934,552.26612261

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2967588641864074,2023-04-02

Lowest Price0.003482449580765612,2025-05-15

Public BlockchainMEER

